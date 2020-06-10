4 more test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal; cases rise to 61

Four fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday took the total novel coronavirus count in the Northeastern state to 61, a senior health official said. Out of the fresh cases, three were detected from worst-affected Changlang district while one was reported from East Siang, he said.

The three from Changlang district have recently returned from Uttar Pradesh while the other one from Punjab, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. "They were shifted to the Covid Care Centre from quarantine facilities. They are asymptomatic," Dr Jampa said.

The state now has 57 active cases while four patients were discharged from hospital after being cured..