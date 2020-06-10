3 of a family killed in accident in Rajasthan's Jalore
A 40-year-old man and his two children were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tractor in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place when the three family members were going from Sayla to Mangliyawas, sub-inspector Kishnaram said. He said the deceased were identified as Khushal Singh (40), his son Dalpat Singh and his daughter Manisha (16) and the post-morterm will be conducted on Thursday. The tractor has been seized and its driver detained, Kishnaram said.
