Traffic movement disrupted on Manali-Rohtang highway
The movement of vehicles was disrupted on the Manali-Rohtang highway after a truck broke down on the road, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place near Gulaba in Manali on Wednesday evening, they said.Efforts are being made to push the truck off the road, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh saidThe SP said that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been informed.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:19 IST
The movement of vehicles was disrupted on the Manali-Rohtang highway after a truck broke down on the road, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Gulaba in Manali on Wednesday evening, they said. Efforts are being made to push the truck off the road, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said
The SP said that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been informed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manali
- Gulaba
- Border Roads Organisation
- Kullu