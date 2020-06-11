Left Menu
Illegal cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Bengal, one held

Acting on a tip-off, a container-truck was intercepted in Jaigaon area near India-Bhutan border on Tuesday, he said."The cigarettes were seized from the vehicle and the driver was arrested. The consignment was supposed to be delivered in Bhutan," the police officer said.

The West Bengal Police has seized illegal cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakh in Alipurduar district and arrested a person in this connection, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a container-truck was intercepted in Jaigaon area near India-Bhutan border on Tuesday, he said.

"The cigarettes were seized from the vehicle and the driver was arrested. The consignment was supposed to be delivered in Bhutan," the police officer said. The investigation is going on, he added.

