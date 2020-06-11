Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restaurants in Delhi suffer as market association ask them not to allow customers inside to eat

Restaurants have opened across national capital after relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown but owners of restaurants located in Delhi's Pandara Road Market are suffering financial losses as these restaurants have been asked by market association not to allow the customers to sit and eat in the restaurant in view of the safety of the people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 01:19 IST
Restaurants in Delhi suffer as market association ask them not to allow customers inside to eat
Aman Arora, owner of a restaurant in New Delhi speaking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Restaurants have opened across national capital after relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown but owners of restaurants located in Delhi's Pandara Road Market are suffering financial losses as these restaurants have been asked by market association not to allow the customers to sit and eat in the restaurant in view of the safety of the people. Aman Arora, owner of a restaurant said there is only 15 to 20 per cent business, now.

"People are not coming to restaurants because they are fearing of getting infected from coronavirus. Market associations have not allowed us to arrange sitting facilities inside for customers. At this time, there is only 15 to 20 per cent business. The situation is bad, Government should focus on this sector and announce some concrete package, otherwise, we will suffer," Arora told ANI. Prem, another restaurant manager said that 'all business is closed'.

"However, the market association itself has decided that the restaurant will not allow customers to eat sitting inside the restaurants. This has been done for the safety of the people. Only packing arrangements have been made and payments are being taken online only so that the distance between customers and restaurant staff is maintained," he said. Chand Mohammad, who has been running an Ice cream shop in Pandara Road Market for nearly 20 years, said that this season there is no crowd of people.

"Earlier people used to wait for their orders. But now the situation is completely reversed. Nobody is willing to come here. Few people come and go after packing or everything is dependent on online. In such a situation, there is a worry about how the family will move in the future," he said. Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower in volatile trade following Fed statement

The Dow and SP 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year.In its latest policy statement, the Fe...

PM vows IS will never again overrun Iraqi territory

The Islamic State group will never again overrun Iraqi territory, Iraqs prime minister vowed Wednesday in an official visit to northern Iraq. The visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi came amid a recent increase in militant attacks and the withdrawal...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....

U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see Vietnamese imports face similar d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020