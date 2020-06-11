Hotels and restaurants resume services in Kottayam, follow social distancing

Restaurants in Kerala's Kottayam have reopened and resumed their services, while maintaining social distancing norms, following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The restaurant owners, however, said that not many customers are there.

"We are facing trouble at this time. Very few customers are coming after the shops reopened. We are not earning much, our material gets wasted," said a restaurant owner. "Today all hotels opened after lockdown. There is a problem faced by the owners that no one is interested in eating at hotels. Some people came to eat and drink but business is slow. Social distancing is being maintained at the hotels," said Shashidharan, a hotel owner.

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)