Monsoon arrives in Goa, coastal and south Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon arrived in Goa and parts of south and coastal Maharashtra on Thursday and was likely to advance further in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here. The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.

"The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. The onset line is passing over Harnai (in coastal Ratnagiri district), Solapur (in south Maharashtra), Ramagundum (Telangana) and Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)," IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement in some more parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall warnings are issued, he said. Rains lashed parts of the coastal Sindhudurg district (which shares border with Goa) including Amboli, Vengurla and other neighbouring areas from 11 am on Thursday, another official said.

In the last few days, pre-monsoon showers hit several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its suburbs. The Mumbai civic body last week issued an advisory fearing rise in monsoon-related diseases in addition to the coronavirus infections, asking people to visit doctors if they had symptoms such as fever and cough.

The coastal state of Goa, meanwhile, experienced showers throughout Thursday. A senior IMD official said in Panaji that the monsoon set in over Goa during the day, and a 'red alert' warning of heavy rain has been issued for June 12-13.

Goa has been receiving widespread showers since Wednesday with the highest rainfall of 7 cm recorded at Margao in South Goa, the IMD said. It asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The monsoon also arrived in Odisha on the east coast on Thursday, covering several districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam, the IMD said..