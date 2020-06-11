Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Arunachal CM calls for use of local products

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday directed the state textiles and handicrafts department to procure local products for all requirements in government offices. Chairing a meeting here, Khandu said that the process must be completed in a fixed time frame."All requirements of government establishments will be procured from local producers only through the textiles and handicrafts department.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:23 IST
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Arunachal CM calls for use of local products

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday directed the state textiles and handicrafts department to procure local products for all requirements in government offices. Chairing a meeting here, Khandu said that the process must be completed in a fixed time frame.

"All requirements of government establishments will be procured from local producers only through the textiles and handicrafts department. This will not only boost our self- sustainability but also benefit local producers, who at the moment are suffering due to want of markets to sell their products," the chief minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on May 12, had said Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self- reliant nation, was the only way to progress amid the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

Khandu appreciated the department's initiative of producing face masks from Eri silk with traditional tribal designs for distribution to healthcare workers, police personnel and the employees of the state secretariat. He said if these are produced in mass scale maintaining a standard, the masks can get a big market even outside the state and the country.

The CM said it was time for the department to ramp up its activities and focus mainly on tying up with local producers. After being informed that the department has already received an order from the health department for bed sheets for all health centres in the state, Khandu asked the department to equip itself to meet future demands.

The requirements of a district should be met from producers of that district so that everybody gets equal opportunity to benefit from the initiative, he said. Appreciating a suggestion for issuing an advisory to all state government employees to wear a local tribal attire of choice to the office at least once a month, he requested the chief secretary to do the needful in this regard.

The central government's Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries under the MSME sector, which is yet to be tapped by the state government, was also discussed in detail in the meeting. Under this scheme, traditional industries and artisans are organized into clusters to make them competitive and provide support for their long-term sustainability, sustained employment, enhanced marketability and equip traditional artisans with improved skills.

The department is in the process of identifying NGOs in coordination of deputy commissioners for 25 such clusters in the state, an official statement said. The department of textiles and handicrafts has proposed to upgrade all its production centers spread across the state besides procuring and installing powerlooms.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday offered to help neighbouring India disburse cash to the public during the coronavirus lockdown, citing a report Indians were struggling to make ends meet, but India later rejected the offer. R...

EU plans advance purchase of up to six promising COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Commission is seeking a mandate from EU governments to buy in advance from pharmaceutical firms up to six promising vaccines against the coronavirus, two officials told Reuters.The EU executive will ask EU health ministers at a...

Delhi HC directs 'equipped' private hospitals to conduct COVID tests on those seeking admission

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that all the private hospitals, that have been called upon to reserve 20 percent beds for COVID-19 patients, to conduct tests on symptomatic and asymptomatic persons who seek admission for undergoin...

KP outfits seek probe into killing of Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch in Anantnag

A slew of displaced Kashmiri Pandit bodies on Thursday held protests and demanded probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch by terrorists in south Kashmirs Anantnag district early this week. Larkipora village sarpanch Ajay Pandita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020