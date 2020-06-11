9 corps commander meets JK LG, briefs him about security situation

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the commander of 9 corps, called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and briefed him about the security situation, an official spokesman said. The LG and the GoC discussed effective security management and overall security environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The LG lauded the role of security forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed on maintaining a sustained coordination between Army and other security forces. The GoC presented a reusable eco-friendly handbag prepared by Army Wives Welfare Association and the LG appreciated the initiative of AWWA, observing that this would spread awareness about the use of environment friendly products in our day-to-day life. The LG assured the Lt Gen that all possibilities would be explored to showcase such products in the outlets of JK Handicrafts and Handloom department throughout the country.