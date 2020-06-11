Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt allows restro-bars, clubs to sell stocked beer to liquor shops

The Delhi government on Thursday allowed the city's restro-bars, hotels, and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring this month to liquor shops in a bid to minimise their financial losses, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:56 IST
Delhi govt allows restro-bars, clubs to sell stocked beer to liquor shops
Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi government on Thursday allowed the city's restro-bars, hotels, and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring this month to liquor shops in a bid to minimise their financial losses, an official said. There are around 950 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital which have an excise license, however, they have not been allowed to open since March 25 when the first nationwide lockdown was announced.

The liquor vends will continue to remain closed in the city till June 30. According to the Excise Act, the restro-bars, hotels, and clubs can only sell liquor to their customers, the official said, adding that it would be a one-time relaxation.

"In wake of the extraordinary situation emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the government has allowed these establishments to sell the stock of beer expiring on June 30 to liquor vends," the official told PTI. The decision was taken after the excise department got several requests to allow such establishments to sell their stock of beer lying unsold as it would expire soon due to the lockdown restrictions, the official said.

"The move will minimise the financial losses of restro-bars, hotels and clubs as they have not been allowed to open for over two months. However, they cannot sell their stock of beer expiring after June 30," the official added. The shelf life of beer is around six months, he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Asthma patient dies after ambulance staff declines to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 fears

Hyderabad, Jun 11 PTI A 52-year-old man, an asthma patient,died in Medak district of Telangana allegedly due tonon-availability oftimely treatment after ambulance staff declined to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 apprehensions and lack...

Syria's Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday fired his prime minister, a month ahead of elections and as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control. Assad also appointed the current public works and h...

EU sees path to Brexit compromise if UK more realistic, adviser says

The European Union sees a path towards a compromise on a trade deal with Britain but London must first be more realistic in what it expects to achieve, an adviser to the EUs chief trade negotiator said on Thursday. Britain left the worlds l...

Trump resumes fundraising to build cash lead against Biden

President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November. Trump is traveling to Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020