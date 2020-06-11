NIA supplementary charge sheet against 2 persons for running fake currency smuggling racket

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Patna against two persons for allegedly running a fake currency smuggling racket even when one of them was lodged in a Kolkata prison, the agency said in a statement. Shahnawaj Shaikh, a resident of West Bengal's Malda, and Mannalal Chaudhary, resident of West Champaran in Bihar, were charge-sheeted by the agency in connection with the recovery and seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) by Bettiah police on February 2 last year of the face value of Rs 4 lakh.

The Union Home Ministry handed over the case to NIA which filed a charge sheet against Julkar Shaikh from whom the currency notes were recovered, they said. "Two other accused Kamirujjaman and Rakesh Chaudhary were arrested in this case and a supplementary charge sheet was filed against them on August 22, 2019," the agency said.

Probing further into the conspiracy led the NIA to accused Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary who despite being lodged in Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata was actively instrumental in the conspiracy of procurement and circulation of FICN, the NIA said. "In furtherance of criminal conspiracy, Shaikh had instructed accused Kamirujjaman to arrange FICN and deliver the same through a courier in Bettiah, District West Champaran, Bihar. Kamirujjaman had sourced FICN from one Selim Sk and sent it to Bettiah through accused Julkar Shaikh. Accused Rakesh Chaudhary, the nephew of Mannalal Chaudhary was to receive the consignment at Bettiah, Bihar," it said.

NIA said Shaikh is a habitual offender and was earlier arrested at Manicktala in Kolkata in a case related to recovery of fake currency, it said.