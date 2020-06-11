Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman among five naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Among them, three were involved in the April 2017 Burkapal attack in south Bastar where 25 CRPF personnel were killed, they said. The five ultras, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma, citing disillusionment with hollow Maoist ideology and violence, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:20 IST
Woman among five naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five naxals, three of them collectively carrying cash rewards of Rs 12 lakh on their heads, on Thursday surrendered before authorities in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said. Among them, three were involved in the April 2017 Burkapal attack in south Bastar where 25 CRPF personnel were killed, they said.

The five ultras, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma, citing disillusionment with hollow Maoist ideology and violence, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. Of them, Midiam Bandi alias Naresh, who was active as area commander-in-chief of the Kerlapal area committee of Maoists, and Madvi Budhri alias Kamli, commander of Kistaram Local Guerilla Squad (LGS), were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, he said.

Similarly, another surrendered rebel, Kartam Pojja, was a member of Maoists military platoon number 4 and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, the IPS officer said. The three were involved in various naxal attacks, including the Burkapal attack in April 2017 wherein 25 CRPF troopers were killed in south Bastar, he said.

Two other ultras were identified as Podiyam Ganga, a member of Maoists' public relation wing, and Madkam Hidma, a militia member, Sundarraj added. They will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said.

PTI TKP RSY RSY.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

High level EU-UK talks set for Monday as new deadline looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with top European Union officials on Monday to try to push forward trade discussions after post-Brexit negotiations ended last week with little sign of progress and a new deadline looming...

Dutch gov't uncovers holiday camps for 'conversion therapy'

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, June 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the Netherlands, 15 organisations and individuals offer so-called conversion therapy aiming to make gay people straight, the health ministry said, as it mulls a ban on the...

Centre, state form high-level teams to probe Assam gas well tragedy

The Centre and the Assam government on Thursday ordered two separate high-level inquiries into the circumstances leading to a blowout at Baghjan gas well of Oil India Ltd and the fire that killed two persons. The Union Ministry of Petroleum...

Tracker dog Leena helps Ghaziabad Police solve blind murder case; 3 held

Ghaziabad Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a murder case with the help of its two-and-a-half-year-old tracker dog. Leena, who was trained at Indo Tibet Border Police training institute in Panchkula, gave police the crucial clue whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020