Woman among five naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five naxals, three of them collectively carrying cash rewards of Rs 12 lakh on their heads, on Thursday surrendered before authorities in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said. Among them, three were involved in the April 2017 Burkapal attack in south Bastar where 25 CRPF personnel were killed, they said.

The five ultras, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma, citing disillusionment with hollow Maoist ideology and violence, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. Of them, Midiam Bandi alias Naresh, who was active as area commander-in-chief of the Kerlapal area committee of Maoists, and Madvi Budhri alias Kamli, commander of Kistaram Local Guerilla Squad (LGS), were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, he said.

Similarly, another surrendered rebel, Kartam Pojja, was a member of Maoists military platoon number 4 and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, the IPS officer said. The three were involved in various naxal attacks, including the Burkapal attack in April 2017 wherein 25 CRPF troopers were killed in south Bastar, he said.

Two other ultras were identified as Podiyam Ganga, a member of Maoists' public relation wing, and Madkam Hidma, a militia member, Sundarraj added. They will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said.

