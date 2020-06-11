Left Menu
Emphasising that COVID-19 is the biggest tragedy of the century, Delhi Heath Minster Satyendar Jain on Thursday said it is a "war-like situation" and the city government will try every means to get more doctors and medical staff to meet the requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:48 IST
It's a war-like situation, we will try to get more doctors, medical staff: Delhi minister

Emphasising that COVID-19 is the biggest tragedy of the century, Delhi Heath Minster Satyendar Jain on Thursday said it is a "war-like situation" and the city government will try every means to get more doctors and medical staff to meet the requirements. Interacting with reporters, in response to a question on transmission of cases, he said patients with major symptoms, who do not even test positive, are to be admitted.

These main symptoms include breathlessness, breathing rate of over 24 per minute and oxygen saturation or Spo2 level of 93 per cent or less, he said. On the projected requirement of beds in coming weeks, Jain said preparations are being made to use banquet halls and stadia once the cases escalate, and it would be done on a "large-scale".

"In 1918, the world saw the Spanish Flu which lasted till 1920. This tragedy of novel coronavirus is the biggest tragedy of the century," he said. The novel coronavirus also belongs to the "same family" as the virus that hit in 1918, he claimed.

The coronavirus cases have multiplied with a "very fast rate" and the quantum of number of cases reported in last three-four months,  had been reported in the last fortnight or so. Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000-mark. The death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085, authorities said.

Asked how the extra medical staff will manage the growing number of patients, Jain said, "Thus is a war-like situation, and we will try every means to get that extra manpower needed". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, while asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation will make an "honest effort" to provide medical treatment to all.

Jain on Wednesday said 7,000 beds will be occupied by June 15, and 15,000 beds will be occupied by June 30. "We are currently preparing ourselves for June 30. We will arrange 15,000 beds by June 20, and we want the preparations for July 15 target to be completed by June 30," he said.

On the over 2,000 beds to be added across 22 hospitals, he said, it will be done in next few days. PTI KND SRY.

