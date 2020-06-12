Jharkhand COVID-19 tally reaches 1,607

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand had reached 1,607 till 11 a.m. today, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

While the active cases in the state stand at 969, eight deaths have been reported so far, according to the Health Department.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated, and 8,498 deaths. (ANI)