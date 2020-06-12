Left Menu
MP: Minister talks to industrialists about employment measures

The minister discussed in detail about measures that can be adopted to generate employment in the current situation, he said. Industrialists who attended the meeting have assured that they will try their best to employ as many people as possible and also start new projects to create more jobs, the official said.

Updated: 12-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:49 IST
Facing heat over the rise in unemployment following the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Madhya Pradesh Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra held a meeting with local industrialists at his residence on Friday, an official said. The COVID-19 lockdown has led to widespread unemployment, forcing several labourers to return to their home states during the pandemic.

It is the government's priority to provide employment to people who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown and Mishra urged the industrialists to employ as many people as possible in their respective areas, a public relation department official said. The minister discussed in detail about measures that can be adopted to generate employment in the current situation, he said.

Industrialists who attended the meeting have assured that they will try their best to employ as many people as possible and also start new projects to create more jobs, the official said. Leading industrialists of Bhopal, including B S Yadav, Sunil Bansal, Rajeev Agrawal, Dr Rahul Khare, Manoj Modi and Surendra Mittal were present for the interaction, he added.

