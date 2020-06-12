Fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata

A fire broke out at a godownpacked with highly inflammable leather materials in the city'swholesale business hub of Burrabazar on Friday, an official ofthe fire department said." At least four fire engines were pressed into serviceto douse the blaze at the godown, which is located in thethird floor of the building on the congested Hari Bari Lane inBurrabazar area, he said

"Fire broke out in the godown this morning at around11 am. Our firefighters have brought it under control. Ourmain concern is that the fire does not spread to the adjacentbuidings," the official said

There are no reports of any casualty so far.