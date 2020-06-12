Left Menu
Dr Jitendra Singh advises to set up e-office in 8 North Eastern States

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:41 IST
Referring to the Shillong Declaration, Dr Jitendra Singh said that promotion of e-office and quality of its services were the key takeaways and now the time has come to fulfil this ambitious target. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh today advised to set up e-office in all 8 North Eastern States in a stipulated timeframe. Addressing a webinar on the subject attended by Chief Ministers and IT Ministers of the region, Dr Singh said that the e-office project will fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" and will ensure ease of administration, transparency and citizen-centric delivery mechanism. He said that e-office project is also a cardinal pillar of Digital India and so far 55 Ministries in Government of India has implemented the same.

Referring to the Shillong Declaration, Dr Jitendra Singh said that promotion of e-office and quality of its services were the key takeaways and now the time has come to fulfil this ambitious target. The Minister has assured all technical and financial support to achieve the e-office mission to be implemented right from Civil Secretariat to District level in all the States.

Dr Jitendra Singh also announced a Joint Steering Committee to be chaired by Secretary DoNER to take the e-office project forward. Representatives from ARPG, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NIC, NEC and all the 8 North Eastern States will be the part of the Committee to suggest measures and implement the e-office project.

Dr Singh said that the progress of e-Office in 75 Central Ministries/ Departments enabled the creation of a digital central secretariat which ensured that work from home as possible in the COVID-19 lockdown period. The implementation of e-Office in State Secretariats of North Eastern States will result in the creation of paperless State Secretariats in a time-bound manner where officers would be empowered with virtual private networks, digital signature certificates and promote less contact governance.

The workshop on e-Office for the North East States was attended by Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Meghalaya and the IT Ministers of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Chief Secretaries of the NE States, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Administrative Reforms and Secretaries of IT Departments have also attended the workshop. Altogether 220 people participated in today's webinar.

The Chief Ministers and IT Ministers in their presentation pointed out about the infrastructure bottlenecks like network connectivity and lack of funds to implement the e-office project, which the Union Minister said would be looked into seriously.

In his opening remarks, Secretary DARPG, Dr K.Shivaji said that entire North-Eastern Region has the natural advantage of IT savvy youth power to implement the e-office in an effective manner. Dr Shivaji also conducted a very productive technical session before the webinar was addressed by the Union Minister. In his remarks, Secretary DoNER, Dr Inder Jit Singh said that DoNER is the first Ministry in the government of India to implement 100 percent e-office in the processing of files.

The e-workshop was also attended by Shri V.Srinivas Additional Secretary DARPG, Smt. Jaya Dubey Joint Secretary DARPG and other officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

