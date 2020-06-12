Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3 lakh passengers' journey facilitated by South Central Railway

The South Central Railway has facilitated the journey of over three lakhs passengers through Shramik special trains, said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway, Ch Rakesh.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:28 IST
Over 3 lakh passengers' journey facilitated by South Central Railway
South Central Railway CPRO, Ch Rakesh speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The South Central Railway has facilitated the journey of over three lakhs passengers through Shramik special trains, said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway, Ch Rakesh. "The first Shramik special train service by Indian Railways was started from Secunderabad division where the first train departed from Lingampally to Guwahati. Till date, 235 special trains have facilitated the journey of over three lakh passengers from the South Central Railway. The journey of almost 1,90,000 passengers have been facilitated from Telangana, 98,000 passengers from Andhra Pradesh and at least 44,000 passengers from Maharashtra," Ch Rakesh told ANI.

"The trains departing from South Central railway stations have covered destinations across the country majorly concentrating in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The passengers have been sent to Jammu Kashmir, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and wherever the labourers wanted to go. We have been coordinating with all the state governments constantly," he added. Ch Rakesh said that railways have also been providing food, water and other facilities to passengers.

"The passengers' movement is happening smoothly, most importantly the passengers are being taken care of. Food arrangements, social distancing and screening of the passengers are being taken care of by the railway department. There is SOP for facilitating the travel of the passengers, which we are adhering to it. These trains will run as per the request by the state government" he added. The Indian Railways started operating the Shramik special trains since May 1, 2020, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabads Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infec...

Biswajit Dasgupta takes charge as Eastern Naval Command's Chief

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Friday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated HQs...

French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour- prefecture

Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said.Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the ...

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020