Noida: 2 cops shunted out for assaulting civilian

Two policemen have been shunted our for allegedly assaulting a civilian in Noida and an inquiry has been launched into the case, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Friday. At least seven other police personnel deployed in Noida and Greater Noida have been shunted out or suspended since May 10 on charges of assaulting or manhandling common people.

In the latest case, two off-duty sub-inspectors, who were attached with the Phase-3 police station, allegedly assaulted a civilian in Vaidpur village on Wednesday, according to officials. "The two personnel have been transferred to police lines with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry ordered in the case. Additional Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Gautam Buddh Nagar had taken cognisance of purported videos that surfaced on social media," a police spokesperson said.

On June 3, a police sub-inspector was shunted out and a constable suspended for allegedly manhandling a shopkeeper in Noida. Prior to this, a sub-inspector and two two constables attached with Dankaur police station in Greater Noida were suspended on May 31 for allegedly assaulting a man. On May 16, a sub-inspector had beaten up women standing in queue for ration in Sector 19 of Noida, prompting police authorities to order his immediate suspension. Departmental proceedings were also initiated against the policeman, according to an official statement issued then. On May 10, a man who had run out of water during the lockdown and had come out on the road to fetch water was allegedly assaulted by a police constable in Noida's Sector 22.

The constable concerned in this case was attached with the Lucknow Police and was in Noida as part of his COVID-19 duty, according to a statement that was issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. He was immediately removed from duty and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh had recommended strict action against him, it added.