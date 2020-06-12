51 active Covid-19 cases in Kerala's Ernakulam

Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Friday said that there are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Ernakulam district and 11,924 people are under surveillance in hospitals and home quarantine. "A total of 51 active cases are in Ernakulam district now. 11,924 people are under surveillance in hospitals and home quarantine in the district. In this, 11,811 persons are in-home quarantine," Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

He said that the government will not allow fishermen from other states. "Fishermen from the red zones at Tamil Nadu are coming to Munambam fishing harbour at Kochi for fishing. We will not allow anyone to come from other states for fishing," he said.

The minister also said that 45,000 migrant labourers have been repatriated to their respective states. "We had repatriated 45,000 migrant labourers to other states from the Ernakulam district. 30,000-40,000 migrant labourers are left in the district. We are only repatriating those who wish to go their native states," he said.

"State government has asked us to complete 500 rapid tests in a week. So far, we completed 245 rapid tests and no one of them found positive. As of now, 585 people in institutional quarantine who reached Kochi through repatriation flights. More than 1,000 people are in paid quarantine. We are not compelling anyone to go to paid quarantine," added minister. (ANI)