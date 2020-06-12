Monsoon moving perfectly but will take more time to reach Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that monsoon is moving perfectly and it will cover parts of Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat in the next 48 hours. "Monsoon is moving perfectly and has covered most parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. It will cover remaining parts of Odisha too. In next 48 hours, conditions are further becoming favourable for it to enter more parts of Chhattisgarh, south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh and Bihar," Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, IMD said.

However, he said that Delhiites will have to wait for monsoon as it will take a long time to reach the national capital. "I think it is still a long time to wait (for the monsoon to reach Delhi). First, we have to see how it moves into Madhya Pradesh, then to Uttar Pradesh and then Delhi," Sharma said. (ANI)