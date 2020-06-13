Police baton charged crowd protesting damage to temple

Police resorted to mild baton charge on Friday to disperse a crowd which blocked a road to protest the damage to a Shiva temple in Hailkandi district by unidentified persons, an officer said. A police team led by additional superintendent of police Kulendranath Deka rushed to the Singhala tea estate when a large number of local people blocked the road to protest the damage to the temple on Thursday night which came to light in the morning.

Police had to resort to mild lathi charge to disperse the agitated people, the officer said. Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said, "One person has been arrested so far. Local youths under the influence of alcohol were responsible for the incident and it is not a communal issue".