Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple shut after TTD employee tests COVID-19 positive

An employee of the Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple here has tested positive for COVID-19, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed. As a result, devotees will not be allowed for darsanams for two days inside the temple. The temple will be sanitized for two days as per the COVID-19 protocol and will be opened for darsanams of the devotees from Sunday onwards.

However, all services to the almighty will be held, in the absence of devotees, the TTD said in a statement. According to TTD the employee had gone in for corona virus testing as he had some health issues after which he was detected positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Contact tracing of the employee is being carried out and those who were in contact with him will also be tested, the TTD said. Govindaraja Swamy temple is popular in Tirupati with devotees generally paying a visit to the temple after having darsan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala. (ANI)