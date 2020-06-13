Left Menu
TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19

As at 5 PM on Friday, the tally of positive cases in Telangana stood at 4484.PTI CORR SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME Harish Rao said he is healthy and fine.Earlier, a former BJP MLA had tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA has tested positive for COVID-19, TRS sources said on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment, they said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao tested negative for the virus after he took the test in the wake of a staff member being found positive for the infection. When contacted, Harish Rao said he went into self-quarantine after a personal assistant at his camp office at Siddipet tested positive for the virus.

After going into self-quarantine, his samples were sent for the COVID-19 test and the report was negative. Harish Rao said he is healthy and fine.

Earlier, a former BJP MLA had tested positive for COVID-19. As at 5 PM on Friday, the tally of positive cases in Telangana stood at 4484.

