TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:37 IST
A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA has tested positive for COVID-19, TRS sources said on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment, they said.
Meanwhile, Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao tested negative for the virus after he took the test in the wake of a staff member being found positive for the infection. When contacted, Harish Rao said he went into self-quarantine after a personal assistant at his camp office at Siddipet tested positive for the virus.
After going into self-quarantine, his samples were sent for the COVID-19 test and the report was negative. Harish Rao said he is healthy and fine.
Earlier, a former BJP MLA had tested positive for COVID-19. As at 5 PM on Friday, the tally of positive cases in Telangana stood at 4484.
