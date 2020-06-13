Clerk accepts bribe for virus disinfection work, held
PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 16:24 IST
A municipal clerk has beenarrested from Thane district for allegedly accepting Rs 5,200in bribe from a contractor for clearing his bill for carryingout disinfection work for COVID-19, Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) said on Saturday
The accused Vijay Kadam (48) works with BadlapurMunicipal Council. He was detained on Friday evening foraccepting the bribe, an official release said
Kadam has been booked under Prevention of CorruptionAct by Badlapur police.
