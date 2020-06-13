Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally surges to 345 with 11 new cases
Eleven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 345 as per the health department.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 17:59 IST
Eleven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 345 as per the health department. As many as 295 people have recovered from COVID-19 and five people have succumbed to the infection so far.
India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- COVID
- Union Territory
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
India's COVID-19 cases rise by record 7,466 to cross 1.65 lakh; 175 deaths in last 24 hour
India remain on 108th in latest FIFA rankings, no change in table due to COVID-19
14 family members of 2 COVID-19 patients test positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Fikile Mbalula confident airports adhere to COVID-19 regulations
COVID-19 pandemic has put 265 million people at risk of starvation: Study