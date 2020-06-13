Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally surges to 345 with 11 new cases

Eleven fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 345 as per the health department. As many as 295 people have recovered from COVID-19 and five people have succumbed to the infection so far.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths.