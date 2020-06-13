PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 21:41 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 38 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 5676 3185 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 87 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 3718 1584 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 6289 3686 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 348 295 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 1512 631 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 36824 13398 1214 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 523 70 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 23079 15891 1449 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 6749 2803 78 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 494 299 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 4878 2554 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1657 685 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 6824 3548 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 2406 1045 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 437 68 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 10641 7377 447 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 104568 49346 3830 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 449 91 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 22 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 107 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 163 49 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3723 2594 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 176 82 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 3063 2327 65 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 12401 8945 282 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 58 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 42687 23409 397 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 4737 2352 182 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1001 278 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1785 1077 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 13118 7875 385 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 10698 4542 463 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 310958 160151 9137------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 12576 7643 394 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 308993 and the death toll at 8884. The ministry said that 154330 people have so far recovered from the infection.

