Nagpur: 20-year-old man kidnapped, killed by history-sheeters

The body of a 20-year-old man whowas kidnapped earlier was found from Dundha Maruti area nearBesa in Nagpur on Sunday evening, police said

A Hudkeshwar police station official said Ajniresident Sunny Jangid was killed on suspicion that one of hisrelatives had helped a girl file a rape case against ahistory-sheeter

"He was kidnapped and killed by four people associatedwith this history-sheeter on Saturday. Two of them have beenidentified as Prashil Jadhav and Lalit Revatkar. Jadhav andSunny, who were into motorcycle thefts, have previous enmityas well. Efforts are on to nab the accused," he added.