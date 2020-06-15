Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBIC launches e-Office application in over 500 CGST and Customs offices

The e-Office application was launched remotely in the presence of over 800 senior officers of CBIC. Dr Neeta Verma, DG, National Informatics Centre, (NIC) was also present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 17:23 IST
CBIC launches e-Office application in over 500 CGST and Customs offices
The CBIC expects e-Office would complement its many other IT-led reforms which are directly aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for the trade and industry. Image Credit: Twitter(@cbic_india)

Shri M. Ajit Kumar, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) launched the e-Office application in over 500 CGST and Customs offices across India here today. The e-Office application was launched remotely in the presence of over 800 senior officers of CBIC. Dr Neeta Verma, DG, National Informatics Centre, (NIC) was also present.

Over 50,000 officers and staff will use this application making CBIC one of the largest Government departments to automate its internal office procedures.

The launch of e-Office marks a fundamental change in internal office procedures which is so far based on manual handling of files and paper movement. The CBIC expects e-Office would complement its many other IT-led reforms which are directly aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for the trade and industry.

The launch of e-Office is one more measure taken by the CBIC in leveraging technology for providing a 'Faceless, Contactless and Paperless' indirect Tax administration.

The e-Office application is developed by the NIC and is supported by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). E-Office aims to improve governance by automating the internal processes of handling files and taking decisions within Government. The e-Office application's main module, eFile, enables on-line file related work, starting from receiving and marking dak, operating a file, preparing a draft letter, its approval/signature and dispatch of the signed letter.

The use of e-Office by the rank and file of the CGST and Customs officers in their day to day work would lead to speedier decision making, transparency, accountability, and positive impact on the environment by cutting down the use of paper and printing. Of particular relevance in the present-day challenging situation arising due to COVID-19 is that e-Office would help avoid contact with physical files thereby preventing possible transmission of any virus. Also, e-Office ensures enhanced security as no file or document can be altered or destroyed or backdated. An in-built monitoring mechanism would identify where the files are held up enabling quick disposal and faster decision making.

The e-Office is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National e-Governance of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO launches multi-location online claim settlement facility

Taking a big leap towards ensuring uniform standards of service delivery across the country and optimum utilisation of its workforce during COVID-19 Pandemic, EPFO has recently launched a multi-location claim settlement facility. This facil...

COVID-19 positive TRS MLA in home quarantine

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has gone into home quarantine, official sources said here on Monday. The MLA, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital afterhe tested positiv...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday, army officials said. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 2.30 pm.The Indian Army is retaliating befitting...

Hundreds gather in Hong Kong to remember protester who fell to his death

Hundreds of Hong Kong people dressed in black and wearing white ribbons gathered on Monday to remember the day last year when a 35-year-old man fell to his death from a shopping mall after unfurling banners against a now-withdrawn extraditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020