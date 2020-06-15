Four deaths, 127 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Punjab health authorities on Monday reported four more fatalities along with 127 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the total in the state to 3,267 cases and 71 deaths. According to a health bulletin, all four deaths were recorded in Amritsar. The maximum 33 people tested positive for the infection in Ludhiana, one of the worst-hit districts. Twenty-three cases were reported from Jalandhar; 20 from Amritsar; 15 from Sangrur; 11 from Mohali; 10 from Patiala; two each from Pathankot, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur; and one each from Rupnagar, Moga, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Tarn Taran an SBS Nagar. Of them, 17 people had travel history to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, 87 patients recovered from the infection and discharged from various hospitals in the state. The number of cured persons reached 2,443 with this, the bulletin said. There are 753 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 633 coronavirus cases, followed by 387 in Ludhiana; 347 in Jalandhar; 169 in Gurdaspur; 168 in Tarn Taran; 175 in Mohali; 169 in Patiala; 158 in Sangrur; 145 in Pathankot; 141 in Hoshiarpur; 120 in SBS Nagar; 87 in Faridkot; 80 in Rupnagar; 77 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 73 in Muktsar; 71 in Moga; 57 in Bathinda; 50 in Fazilka; 51 in Ferozepur; 44 in Kapurthala; 34 in Mansa; and 31 in Barnala. One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,88,699 samples have been taken so far for testing, it added..