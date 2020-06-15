Case registered against Cong MLA for 'flouting' COVID-19 norms & holding son's marriage

Apparently flouting all COVID-19 norms, a Congress MLA held his son's marriage at Ballari recently, attended by leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Health Minister B Sriramulu, with the police registering a case. According to police, the case was registered at in Harapanahalli Taluk of Ballari against Congress MLA and former minister P T Parameshwar Naik and his son after a large number of people thronged the marriage.

The case was registered on a complaint by the Tahsildar. Conditions like a cap of 50 attendees, social distancing and wearing of masks were not adhered to, police said.

Videos purportedly showed many high profile people having attended the event, such as Sriramulu, Siddaramaiah and former minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge. The Health Minister was seen in the video not wearing a mask, going against his own department's guidelines mandating wearing masks.

He was also seen surrounded by people, indicating social distancing was given a go by..