Left Menu
Development News Edition

Class X exams pass percentage rises to 70 pc: J-K State Board of School Education

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on Monday declared that the results of class 10 annual regular summer zone witnessed 5 percent rise as compared to 2019.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:38 IST
Class X exams pass percentage rises to 70 pc: J-K State Board of School Education
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on Monday declared that the results of class 10 annual regular summer zone witnessed 5 percent rise as compared to 2019. "J&K BOSE declares 10th Class Annual Regular Summer Zone Results. From last year's 65 per cent, pass percentage goes up to 70 percent. Both government and private schools have improved their performance," the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

"Advisor K K Sharma congratulated students on the result and urged them to make the best possible use of available resources," read the tweet. The tweet added: "He appreciated tireless effort by JKBOSE team working as COVID warriors amidst challenges." (ANI)

TRENDING

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020