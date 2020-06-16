Left Menu
Will request PM for more relaxations in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more relaxations, as he made it clear that COVID-19 lockdown measures were not required in the state anymore. Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yediyurappa is scheduled to take part in the video conferencing on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:11 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more relaxations, as he made it clear that COVID-19 lockdown measures were not required in the state anymore. "The lockdown is not required for Karnataka, we will request for more relaxations," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about video conferencing with the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I will request him (PM) to make way for- people to lead a normal life and for the improvement in the economic situation." Several services such as metro, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, bars among others continue to remain restricted under unlock 1.0 that is currently in place. Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yediyurappa is scheduled to take part in the video conferencing on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, who took part in the special pooja organised at Shankar Math here to pray for the control of COVID-19, said, the government was making all efforts to control the spread.

"We are taking strong measures and all of us should fight this together," he said, as he highlighted that the government has released the financial assistance amount that was announced for farmers, and was ensuring that it reaches them. PTI KSU ROH ROH

