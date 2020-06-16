AP govt to strengthen strategic resources: Guv

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday said the state government was committed to enhancing citizen and enterprise prosperity and productivity through equitable and inclusive economic development. This would be achieved by strengthening strategic resources like water and minerals, rural and urban infrastructure besides strategic infrastructure in the power, transport and industrial sectors, he said.

In a new record, the Governor delivered his customary address to the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly through a video link from Raj Bhavan on the first day of the brief Budget session. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, there was not a joint session but the MLCs and the MLAs sat in their respective Houses in the Legislature complex and heard the Governor's address.

Among other things, the Governor reiterated the government's resolve to have three capitals for the state, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. "Decentralisation of administration has been the key principle based on which the legislation is in process to have three capitals concept," the Governor said.

Referring to the state's economy, Harichandan said it has shown "tremendous resilience" within the context of a global slowdown, even in pre-COVID-19 times. "Andhra Pradesh registered an economic growth rate of 8.16 per cent in 2019-20. This is above the national average of 5 per cent during the same period.

Our services sector has registered the highest growth rate of 9.1 per cent, followed by agriculture and allied sectors at 8 per cent and industry 5 per cent. Our per capita income, measured at current prices, has increased by more than 12 per cent from Rs 1.51 lakh in 2018- 19 to Rs 1.69 lakh in 2019-20," he said.

"I am proud to state that my government has turned a new leaf in ushering in unprecedented reforms and rolling the welfare carpet to the doorstep of the deprived sections by empowering them economically, politically and socially. We have put in place a delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of Village and Ward Secretariats, he added.

The Governor said the government fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto and was taking the state on the welfare path. "Of the 129 promises made, the government has fulfilled 77 and 39 are in the pipeline. The rest will be implemented in due course.

However, we have implemented 40 new schemes which were not there in the manifesto. Yes, our efforts are blooming and bearing fruits," Harichandan remarked. "My government hopes that better days will come and life goes on smoothly," he added.

The Governor also said the government has "done exceptionally well" in social justice by bringing welfare schemes to the intended sections and sweeping reforms in the administration. "The government improved the health care system manifold, instilled confidence among farmers and took measures to revamp schools and hospitals.

All sections are touched through the welfare and development schemes and I hope this year will be still better," the Governor said. On the Covid-19 management, Harichandan said the government has been taking effective steps to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state and standing ahead of other states in the number of tests conducted.

"The coronavirus mortality rate in AP is much lower than the national average while the recovery rate is higher than national average," he said. Towards the fag end of the Governor's address, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu led his Telugu Desam Party members in a walk out from the Assembly, raising slogans against the 'vindictive attitude' of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The TDP members came to the House wearing black shirts in protest against the recent arrest of their deputy leader K Atchannaidu on corruption charges in the ESI scam. In the Council, too, the TDP members raised slogans against the government.

The TDP, which is in a majority in the Council, issued a notice to the Chairman proposing seven amendments to the Governors address. The Assembly later adopted the motion of thanks to the Governors address without any discussion.