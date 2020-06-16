Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt to strengthen strategic resources: Guv

We have put in place a delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of Village and Ward Secretariats, he added. The Governor said the government fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto and was taking the state on the welfare path.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:12 IST
AP govt to strengthen strategic resources: Guv

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday said the state government was committed to enhancing citizen and enterprise prosperity and productivity through equitable and inclusive economic development. This would be achieved by strengthening strategic resources like water and minerals, rural and urban infrastructure besides strategic infrastructure in the power, transport and industrial sectors, he said.

In a new record, the Governor delivered his customary address to the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly through a video link from Raj Bhavan on the first day of the brief Budget session. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, there was not a joint session but the MLCs and the MLAs sat in their respective Houses in the Legislature complex and heard the Governor's address.

Among other things, the Governor reiterated the government's resolve to have three capitals for the state, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. "Decentralisation of administration has been the key principle based on which the legislation is in process to have three capitals concept," the Governor said.

Referring to the state's economy, Harichandan said it has shown "tremendous resilience" within the context of a global slowdown, even in pre-COVID-19 times. "Andhra Pradesh registered an economic growth rate of 8.16 per cent in 2019-20. This is above the national average of 5 per cent during the same period.

Our services sector has registered the highest growth rate of 9.1 per cent, followed by agriculture and allied sectors at 8 per cent and industry 5 per cent. Our per capita income, measured at current prices, has increased by more than 12 per cent from Rs 1.51 lakh in 2018- 19 to Rs 1.69 lakh in 2019-20," he said.

"I am proud to state that my government has turned a new leaf in ushering in unprecedented reforms and rolling the welfare carpet to the doorstep of the deprived sections by empowering them economically, politically and socially. We have put in place a delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of Village and Ward Secretariats, he added.

The Governor said the government fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto and was taking the state on the welfare path. "Of the 129 promises made, the government has fulfilled 77 and 39 are in the pipeline. The rest will be implemented in due course.

However, we have implemented 40 new schemes which were not there in the manifesto. Yes, our efforts are blooming and bearing fruits," Harichandan remarked. "My government hopes that better days will come and life goes on smoothly," he added.

The Governor also said the government has "done exceptionally well" in social justice by bringing welfare schemes to the intended sections and sweeping reforms in the administration. "The government improved the health care system manifold, instilled confidence among farmers and took measures to revamp schools and hospitals.

All sections are touched through the welfare and development schemes and I hope this year will be still better," the Governor said. On the Covid-19 management, Harichandan said the government has been taking effective steps to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state and standing ahead of other states in the number of tests conducted.

"The coronavirus mortality rate in AP is much lower than the national average while the recovery rate is higher than national average," he said. Towards the fag end of the Governor's address, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu led his Telugu Desam Party members in a walk out from the Assembly, raising slogans against the 'vindictive attitude' of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The TDP members came to the House wearing black shirts in protest against the recent arrest of their deputy leader K Atchannaidu on corruption charges in the ESI scam. In the Council, too, the TDP members raised slogans against the government.

The TDP, which is in a majority in the Council, issued a notice to the Chairman proposing seven amendments to the Governors address. The Assembly later adopted the motion of thanks to the Governors address without any discussion.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Daisy Ridley to star in VR animation ‘Baba Yaga’

Actor Daisy Ridley is set to feature in Baobab Studios VR animation short film Baba Yaga. The viewer is the main character in Baba Yaga as heshe travels through the dark and mystic fairytale in which their choices impact the ending of the s...

Amphan stings beekeeping business in Bengal

At least 18,000 beekeepers in Bengal have been affected by Cyclone Amphan, which struck a month ago, pulverising farms and bee colonies across seven districts of the state, and the total loss incurred could climb up to Rs 2 crore, an associ...

Maruti Suzuki ties up with IndusInd Bank for finance options

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a collaboration with IndusInd Bank to arrange finance schemes for customers at a time when the automobile sector is witnessing falling sales due to economic slowdown amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Indus...

England's David Willey hopes Yorkshire youngsters can shine this summer

England all-rounder David Willey believes a shortened summer could be an ideal time for Yorkshire Cricket clubs youngsters to prove their mettle. All cricketing action has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020