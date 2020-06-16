Left Menu
ESI scheme for staff of Mathura temple committee

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:39 IST
ESI scheme for staff of Mathura temple committee

At a time when people are getting retrenched by companies, the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district has added the Employees' State Insurance scheme for its staff, an office bearer said on Tuesday. According to committee secretary Kapil Sharma, the scheme would pave the way for "best possible treatment" to the employees of the Sansthan, as well as to their family members in the best hospitals of the country.

"Employees of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan and their family members now would get the facility of the ESI scheme," the secretary said. "Though medical treatment has become expensive, finances should not become a constraint in the treatment for our employees," he added. PTI CORR HMB

