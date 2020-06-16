Woman arrested for stealing purse at govt hospital in Delhi

A 55-year-old woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly stealing the purse of another woman who was waiting in a queue at a government hospital to get tested for COVID-19, police said. The incident took place at around 12 pm when Assistant Sub Inspector Rajbir, deployed at Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital at Connaught Place, heard a woman scream for help and saw another woman flee towards the outgate, they said.

He immediately blocked her way and didn't allow her to leave. The victim told the police that she was waiting in the queue to submit her sample for testing of COVID-19, holding a polybag in her hand. Suddenly, she felt as if someone put their hand in the bag but by the time she could react, she saw the woman fleeing away with her purse, a senior police officer said. A case was registered and the stolen purse was recovered from the accused, he said.