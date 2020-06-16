Meghalaya: 2 more cured of COVID-19; active cases down to 15

Two more persons in Meghalaya have recovered from COVID-19, reducing the number of active cases in the state to 15, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday. The last COVID-19 case was detected in Meghalaya on June 10.

"Two more persons have recovered from West Garo Hills district after testing negative twice. Total Active cases 15. Total recovered 28," Conrad said in a tweet.

The total number of cases reported in the state is 44 with one casualty. The state's recovery rate is nearly 64 per cent, a health official told PTI.

Of the 11 districts of Meghalaya, East Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills have not reported a single case of novel coronavirus infection till date..