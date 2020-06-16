Left Menu
4 men arrested for involvement in more than 100 snatching cases in Delhi: Police

Four young men were arrested for their alleged involvement in more than 100 cases of snatching in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sachin (22), Rajesh (22), Shivam (19) and Mohammad Amir (28), they said. Sachin, Rajesh and Shivam were involved in 115 cases of snatching, Arya said.

Four young men were arrested for their alleged involvement in more than 100 cases of snatching in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sachin (22), Rajesh (22), Shivam (19) and Mohammad Amir (28), they said. On June 10, a woman resident of Kela Godam lodged a complaint of snatching at Shalimar Bagh police station. According to the complaint, the woman's handbag was snatched by two men riding a motorcycle when she was returning home, along with her husband.

"They stopped the car on Kela Godam road and her husband went to park the vehicle while she started walking towards her home. Meanwhile, two men came on a scooter and snatched her hand bag," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Vijayanta Arya said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified Sachin who was arrested on Friday. On his instance, the other three accused were nabbed, the DCP said. Interrogation revealed that the accused used to operate as a gang. Sachin, Rajesh and Shivam were involved in 115 cases of snatching, Arya said. Amir, a mobile phone mechanic in Rohini Sector-16, used to buy stolen phones from the accused and sell their parts, the police said. Total 85 mobile phones, 23 phone batteries, 14 handbags, one bike and four scooters were recovered from their possession, the police added.

