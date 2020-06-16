Two women drown while bathing in ditch filled with rainwater

Two women of a family drowned while taking bath in a ditch filled with rainwater in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at Makund village in Morada police station area.

The villagers rescued them and took them to the Betnoti Hospital where doctors declared them dead, said Kuni Besra, inspector in-charge of the Moroda police station. The women were identified as Jamuna Hembram (55) and Salge Hembram (48).

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for postmortem..