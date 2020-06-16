Maha: 42 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur; tally at 1,076

Nagpur, Jun 16 (PTI)As many as 42 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, taking the count of COVID-19 cases in the region to 1,076, an official said on Tuesday. According to a release from the district authorities, at least 17 people have succumbed to the deadly infection in the district so far.

With the detection of 42 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the tally in the district has reached 1,076, the release stated. A total of 647 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the statement read.

At least 2,328 suspected patients were placed in quarantine facilities and their test reports were awaited, it was stated..