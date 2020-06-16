Left Menu
Two inmates commit suicide in quarantine block of Ambala Central Jail

Two inmates committed suicide in the quarantine ward of the Ambala Central Jail by hanging themselves after they were arrested on June 8 for being involved in a snatching incident.

Sunil Kumar, SHO, Baldev Nagar, speaking to ANI on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Two inmates committed suicide in the quarantine ward of the Ambala Central Jail by hanging themselves after they were arrested on June 8 for being involved in a snatching incident. The duo were kept in the quarantine block of the jail due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Around 8 in the morning, we received the information from the jail administration that two inmates who were involved in an incident of snatching dated on June 6, have committed suicide by hanging themselves," said Sunil Kumar, SHO, Baldev Nagar while speaking to ANI. "Both criminals have been out on parole on the account of the coronavirus outbreak but when a snatching incident took place at Sector-7, both of them were arrested on June 8," he added.

The SHO further informed that the suicide case would be taken up by the judicial magistrate and the postmortem would be done in the presence of the judicial magistrate. "We had received information in the morning that two inmates are now dead. The two inmates committed suicide in our quarantine block. The two did not seem to have any problem related to mental health," said Dr Kaushal Kumar, Medical Officer of the jail, while speaking to ANI.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

