Noida: Man, 29, youngest to succumb to COVID-19, total cases 1,038

The COVID-19 test report of a 29-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, came out positive on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 13, officials said. His death audit was conducted and his COVID-19 report has come positive," Dohare said. The deceased is so far the youngest person who succumbed to COVID-19, according to official records.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:06 IST
The COVID-19 test report of a 29-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, came out positive on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 13, officials said. The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the total number of cases to 1,038, they said. Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, even as the number of active patients stood at 500, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. A resident of Noida's Sector 57, the deceased was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. "He passed away on Monday morning due to cardio pulmonary arrest. His death audit was conducted and his COVID-19 report has come positive," Dohare said.

The deceased is so far the youngest person who succumbed to COVID-19, according to official records. Previous victims were between the age group of 40-90 years, the records stated.  "On Tuesday, 27 people were found positive for COVID-19 and the total positive cases till date stand at 1,038. A total of 525 patients have recovered so far. There are 500 active cases now," Dohare said.    He said 13,682 samples have been collected so far for COVID-19 testing in the district. The recovery rate of patients stood at 50.57 per cent, according to official statistics. Among the 76 new patients on Tuesday, 16 were tested by private laboratories and 11 by government facilities, according a statement.

Also, 18 of the new patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), two are SARI (severe acute respiratory infection), while seven are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, it said..

