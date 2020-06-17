Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lord Siva temple found during sand mining in Andhra's Nellore district

An ancient temple of Lord Nageswara (Siva) was found on Tuesday while mining sand in Penna river near Peramalla Padu village in Chejarla Mandal in Nellore district.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:21 IST
Lord Siva temple found during sand mining in Andhra's Nellore district
Some locals say that it is a 200-year-old temple. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An ancient temple of Lord Nageswara (Siva) was found on Tuesday while mining sand in Penna river near Peramalla Padu village in Chejarla Mandal in Nellore district. Some locals say that it is a 200-year-old temple. Some others say that it is one of the 101 temples built by 'Parasu Ram' on the banks of Penna river.

The pinnacle of the temple is visible during sand mining. Local people are now trying to bring out the temple from the depths of the river bed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless allegations by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Mond...

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...

Army team surveys spot to construct bridge at Assam's gas well site

A team from the Army carried out a survey for constructing a bailey bridge over a pond near the gas well site at Baghjan in Assams Tinsukia district, Oil India Ltd OIL said in a statement on Tuesday. The Baghjan well has been spewing gas un...

McConnell says Democrats' policing bill 'going nowhere' in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate.The House version is going nowhere in the Senate, McConnell told reporters. Its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020