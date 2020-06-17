Lord Siva temple found during sand mining in Andhra's Nellore district

An ancient temple of Lord Nageswara (Siva) was found on Tuesday while mining sand in Penna river near Peramalla Padu village in Chejarla Mandal in Nellore district. Some locals say that it is a 200-year-old temple. Some others say that it is one of the 101 temples built by 'Parasu Ram' on the banks of Penna river.

The pinnacle of the temple is visible during sand mining. Local people are now trying to bring out the temple from the depths of the river bed. (ANI)