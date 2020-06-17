Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jawans made supreme sacrifice protecting India's integrity: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday paid tributes to the Indian Army personnel who were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said they have made the supreme sacrifice protecting the integrity of the nation.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:36 IST
Jawans made supreme sacrifice protecting India's integrity: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday paid tributes to the Indian Army personnel who were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said they have made the supreme sacrifice protecting the integrity of the nation. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also extended his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs.

"Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice at #GalwanValley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs," Patnaik tweeted. BJP national vice-president and former MP, Baijayant Panda said it is important for all Indians to stand united to back the armed forces.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement, it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries".

Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number. It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmy awards

Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel is set to emcee the Primetime Emmy awards once again. Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of the late night show&#160;Jimmy Kimmel, Live, had previously emceed the&#160;64th and 68th editions ...

China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: Sources citing US intelligence reports

The Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties during the violent clash with the Indian military in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, official sources said on Wednesday quoting US intelligence reports. The figure could be a combination of the total n...

C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite the work of under-construction national highways in the state, officials said on Wednesday. In a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin G...

Chinese military conducts drills in mountainous region amid border tensions with India

China has recently conducted joint exercises keeping in mind the high-elevation mountainous region, The Peoples Liberation Army PLA Tibet Military Command said on Tuesday. This revelation come after a violent clash broke in the Galwan Valle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020