Maha: Depressed senior citizen jumps to death from 22nd floor

A 75-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the 22nd floor of a residential building in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Wednesday morning, police said. Babu Lallu Rathod jumped to death from the balcony of his 22nd-floor apartment in New Bharat Cooperative Society at Kandivali, an official said.

The deceased, who lived with his family, suffered from asthma and was allegedly depressed due to his health condition, he said. An accidental death report has been registered at the Kandivali police station and further investigations were underway, the official added.

This is second incident of suicide by an elderly person reported in Kandivali in less than a week's time. Earlier on Sunday, Padmaben Dhanak (85) committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in Mahaveer Nagar locality of the suburb.