Himachal reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 568
ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:22 IST
Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 568 in the state, a mid-day COVID-19 bulletin stated. The state has tested 213 samples on Tuesday, eight of these tested positive and 154 were negative. However, results of 50 are still awaited and one sample has been rejected, as per the bulletin.
These cases have been reported from Una (04), Chamba (03) and Kangra (01) districts of the state. Of 568, there are 185 active patients and six have succumbed to the virus.
