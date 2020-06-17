National Testing Agency denies fake notice of postponement of NEET UG test

It has come to the notice of National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice dated 15.06.2020 with the subject line - Postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG July – 2020 is being circulated through various sources and social media forums.

The NTA has taken it seriously and is investigating the source of such a fake notice with an intent to misguide candidates, parents and the general public. Stringent action would be taken against such anti-public elements.

All candidates, parents and the public are hereby informed that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date. Public is further being advised to be aware of any fake misguiding communication in this regard and rely only on the information available at the official website www.nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

The latest official communication dated 11 May 2020 by NTA in this regard is available at NTA website at https://data.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice 20200511063520.pdf.

Once again candidates, their parents and the general public are advised to check the information available on www.nta.ac.inand ntaneet.nic.infor updates.

(With Inputs from PIB)