Kerala CM expresses deepest condolences to families of martyred soldiers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed "deepest condolences" to the families of martyred soldiers during a standoff in the Galwan valley. Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also sympathised with the slain Indian army personnel.

"We are deeply shocked by the reports of a standoff in Galwan valley. Deepest condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. We stand in solidarity with the personnel of our armed forces....our thoughts are with the brave soldiers and their families," Vijayan said in a tweet. Tharoor, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, also took to Twitter and said the incident calls for "resolute handling" by the Centre.

"The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt," he said. Paying tributes to those killed in the face-off, he urged all to honour the martyrs and those who serve at the borders every day, risking their lives for our nation.

The Students organisations of Congress and the ruling CPI(M) also paid their respects to the martyred soldiers. The Kerala Students Union on Tuesday night organised a candlelight vigil and paid respects to the martyred soldiers at the martyrs column in the state capital.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), said it was "unfortunate that during the de-escalation process on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, a clash has taken place at Galwan valley" BJP state chief K Surendran also paid tributes to the slain Army personnel and also asked theCPI(M) to explain its stand on China, alleging that the ruling party 'favoured' the Asian neighbour. "CPI(M)'s China favouring stand is well-known. Even (state Secretary) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had earlier said that countries, including US and India, have been attacking China from all sides," he said.

"Even during the war of 1962, CPI(M) took a stand in favour of China. We would like to know where the party stands now," Surendran added..