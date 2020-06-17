New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL7 JK-CEASEFIRE Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K’s Naugam sector Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday. .

DES14 RJ-SINOINDIA-SURJEWALA Modi govt responsible for violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley: Cong Jaipur: The Congress on Wednesday held the Narendra Modi-led central government responsible for the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh wherein 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. . DES8 UP-MAYAWATI Mayawati terms killing of 20 troops in Ladakh as 'extremely sad, disturbing' Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday termed the killing of 20 Army personnel, including a colonel, during a stand off with Chinese troops in Ladakh as "extremely sad" and "shocking". DES4 HP-JAWAN-SINOINDIA Jawan from Himachal killed in Indo-China clash at LAC, village grieves his loss Hamirpur (HP): A pall of gloom descended on Karohta village when tragic news reached here about the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur in a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh. .

DES26 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 43 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in U'khand, total rises to 1,985 Dehradun: As many as 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,985. . DES11 UKD-VIRUS-MAHARAJ Satpal Maharaj, wife discharged from AIIMS, Rishikesh Dehradun: Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and his wife Amrita Rawat who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31 have been discharged from AIIMS, Rishikesh after 17 days of treatment, officials said. .

DEL32 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 122 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; infection tally at 13,338 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 13,338, while death toll in the state climbed to 309, officials said. . DEL59 JK-SAGAR-RELEASE NC's Ali Mohd Sagar released from detention after 10 months Srinagar: National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar was on Wednesday released from a sub-jail after 10 months, officials said, a day after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). .

DES15 RJ-JOURNALIST-FIR Journalist booked for remark on Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti Jaipur: Police have registered an FIR against a television news anchor for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. . DEL44 UP-LALJI TANDON-LD HEALTH Lalji Tandon put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on a support system and his condition is "serious but under control", hospital officials said on Wednesday. .

DES24 HR-SONALI PHOGAT Assault case: BJP leader Sonali Phogat arrested,released on bail Hisar (Har): BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who had allegedly thrashed a government official after accusing him of having made indecent remarks against her, was on Wednesday arrested and later granted bail by a court here.. .