Ladakh face-off: UP Guv, CM pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in clashes

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and said their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. A Raj Bhawan release said the governor has extended her condolences to the bereaved families and said the immense courage displayed by these soldiers would always be remembered. In his condolence message, the chief minister said the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers, who displayed exemplary courage for the security of the nation and gave their lives, would always be remembered.

He also paid homage to Havidar Vipul Rai, a native of UP's Meerut district, who was among the 20 soldiers killed during the Monday's face-off. In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the family of the slain soldier. All possible help would be extended to his family, a government statement quoting the chief minister said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries..